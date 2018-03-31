PRINCETON, Ill. — A lot of the fourth-grade students at the Bureau County Ag Fair could probably sympathize with Cheryl Walsh’s little pig named Pumpkin.
ASSUMPTION, Ill. — It’s hard to tell from Illinois 16 that inside GSI’s modest and low-key facility is a global headquarters for one of the largest grain bin manufacturers in the world.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — As hybrids have changed over the years, so has the optimum seeding rate.
VINCENNES, Ind. — Managing weeds can feel like fighting an uphill battle. Planning and preparing can make the battle easier.
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders of the Indiana State Fair celebrated National Agriculture Day by hosting a drive-thru food drive. They collected canned foods and monetary donations.
Easter eggs are dyed in colorful hues, the table is set and now it’s time to prepare the main dish for your family’s Easter brunch. This spinach ricotta pie will introduce your novice school-age chef to new cooking techniques, from draining spinach to grating cheese and pressing out a simple pie crust.
When did the Easter bunny become part of the tradition of the religious Easter holiday? Easter began to be observed hundreds of years ago to commemorate the rising of Christ from the dead, and it gradually has become associated with the themes of the renewal of life in nature and flowers.
During the Easter season, hard-cooked eggs act as a creative canvas for children and adults to decorate. Using natural food dyes to color eggs became popular during medieval times.
Every day, rural communities are targeted by anti-agriculture groups. The attacks are usually subtle. Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States, Waterkeepers and PETA do not always make their presence known in such a way that would seem threatening to a community.
While no one wants to think about replanting fields, it’s a good idea to have a plan in mind if the need arises. Most farmers have a field or two that sometimes requires replanting because of wet soils, flooding or other inhospitable growing conditions.
The 38th anniversary of a historic day arrived on March 27. Few recall that fateful day, but in the world of “markets,” the day was a shocker.
PRINCETON, Ill. - Congratulations to the winners of the 3rd Annual Placemat Design Contest for the National Ag Week's Salute to Ag Breakfast!
4-H members and other youth from throughout central Illinois gathered for the annual 4-H Clover Clinic held at Illinois Central College on Feb. 17.
Illinois 4-H members are used to pledging their “health to better living,” but a state initiative has members battling a new health threat; local hunger.
BYRON, Ill. - The championship round of the 2018 Ogle County 4-H Bowling Tournament was held on February 25th at Uptown Lanes in Byron.
The University of Illinois Extension, Whiteside County 4-H Program held their annual 4-H Magnificent Monday workshop sessions on Presidents Day, Monday, February 19 at St. Peters Church in Morrison.
The Ogle County Clovers 4-H group has been staying busy throughout this winter season! Back in January they took part in the annual fundraising event, where they sold boxes of cookie dough and garbage bags of various sizes.
University of Illinois Extension recently provided the ABC’s of School Nutrition professional development workshops for school foodservice staff. Staff learned to implement new strategies to market healthy food choices and received four-hours of continuing education.
Winter hit us hard late last week! Ogle County master gardeners were in full force, Thursday, Feb. 8, to educate home gardeners on topics including Seed Starting, Pruning Brambles & Grapes, Companion Planting, How to Garden With The Kids, and a Make & Take Lip Balm class.
On your mark, get set, flow! 4-H youth in La Salle County "drank" in the 2017/2018 Hydro Dynamics season and began learning all about water – how we find, transport, use, or dispose of it.
University of Illinois Extension and Winnebago 4-H are hosting a project workshop day for any youth ages 8-13. Kids will have a chance to try out different projects, learn something new, make a cute project to take home and just have fun with other kids!
Online Features
U.S. farmers are cutting back on corn and soybean acreage this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Prospective Plantings report.
“The first cow is Pepper. She’s got a good udder and 85 pounds of milk and ready to go for you,” barked the auctioneer to almost 200 Amish dairymen squeezed under a tent on a farm in southern Lancaster County.
As spring planting time approaches, farmers across America plan to plant more acres to soybeans 89 million — than to corn — 88 million — for the first time since 1983.
A well-thought-out cow flow calculator accounts for the needed number of cows and heifers to bring the farm to full capacity and cover expansion costs.
Beaty Butte Wild Horse Training Facility in Adel will break new ground in the debate over wild horse management on America’s public lands.
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. -- Asparagus growers might get a slightly earlier start on this year’s harvest, if the weather cooperates.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its biannual agricultural labor survey during the second half of April.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a slew of potential actions against China, including tariffs on $60 billion in Chinese imports. The White House is hoping to use these threats to bolster negotiations surrounding trade, U.S. businesses in China, and technology transfers.
Like a lot of farmers and ranchers who coped with severe drought in 2017, John Weinand is praying for rain.
Pennsylvania dairy farmers who will soon lose their milk production contracts rallied at the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center asking Dean Foods to keep them a few months longer to give them more time to look for a new market.
When a New England dairy cooperative recently sent out suicide prevention letters along with milk checks because three farmers had killed themselves in the last three years, some dairy farmers in Lancaster County felt the message was too blunt.
'Lancaster County is not going to be the same': Large numbers of dairy farmers may sell cows within next 6 months
The long, proud tradition of Lancaster County as the state’s dairy capital may take a hit in the next six months as milk farmers like Elmer K. King reluctantly empty their barn stalls.
Pennsylvania surges to second in nation in organic products sales; Lancaster County is a driving force
When entrepreneur Jonah Dodd took over a discount store in Ephrata in 2009, he decided to retain the small 4-foot-wide section that sold organic products.
'Lancaster County would never be the same': Complaints rise to top as Plain Sect dairy farmers struggle to survive [in-depth]
Elmer Petersheim of Manheim is a typical small Amish dairy farmer in Lancaster County.
Has a slow exodus of Plain Sect farmers from the dairy business in Lancaster County already begun?
Commented