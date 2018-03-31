Featured Stories

News

10 things you might not know about GSI

10 things you might not know about GSI

ASSUMPTION, Ill. — It’s hard to tell from Illinois 16 that inside GSI’s modest and low-key facility is a global headquarters for one of the largest grain bin manufacturers in the world.

Lifestyle

Erickson: A main dish for your Easter brunch

Erickson: A main dish for your Easter brunch

Easter eggs are dyed in colorful hues, the table is set and now it’s time to prepare the main dish for your family’s Easter brunch. This spinach ricotta pie will introduce your novice school-age chef to new cooking techniques, from draining spinach to grating cheese and pressing out a simple pie crust.

Antiques and Collecting: The surprising origins of the Easter Bunny

Antiques and Collecting: The surprising origins of the Easter Bunny

When did the Easter bunny become part of the tradition of the religious Easter holiday? Easter began to be observed hundreds of years ago to commemorate the rising of Christ from the dead, and it gradually has become associated with the themes of the renewal of life in nature and flowers.

Opinion

Young: Keeping faith in agriculture

Young: Keeping faith in agriculture

Every day, rural communities are targeted by anti-agriculture groups. The attacks are usually subtle. Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States, Waterkeepers and PETA do not always make their presence known in such a way that would seem threatening to a community.

Lakin: Plan ahead for corn replanting

Lakin: Plan ahead for corn replanting

While no one wants to think about replanting fields, it’s a good idea to have a plan in mind if the need arises. Most farmers have a field or two that sometimes requires replanting because of wet soils, flooding or other inhospitable growing conditions.

Community Contributed

4-H bowling champions named

BYRON, Ill. - The championship round of the 2018 Ogle County 4-H Bowling Tournament was held on February 25th at Uptown Lanes in Byron.

Magnificent Monday a 4-H day off from school

Magnificent Monday a 4-H day off from school

The University of Illinois Extension, Whiteside County 4-H Program held their annual 4-H Magnificent Monday workshop sessions on Presidents Day, Monday, February 19 at St. Peters Church in Morrison.

The Ogle County Clovers have an eventful winter

The Ogle County Clovers have an eventful winter

The Ogle County Clovers 4-H group has been staying busy throughout this winter season! Back in January they took part in the annual fundraising event, where they sold boxes of cookie dough and garbage bags of various sizes.

ABC's of School Nutrition

ABC's of School Nutrition

University of Illinois Extension recently provided the ABC’s of School Nutrition professional development workshops for school foodservice staff.  Staff learned to implement new strategies to market healthy food choices and received four-hours of continuing education.

Winter with a master gardener

Winter with a master gardener

Winter hit us hard late last week! Ogle County master gardeners were in full force, Thursday, Feb. 8, to educate home gardeners on topics including Seed Starting, Pruning Brambles & Grapes, Companion Planting, How to Garden With The Kids, and a Make & Take Lip Balm class.

Project Workshop Day offered to youth

University of Illinois Extension and Winnebago 4-H are hosting a project workshop day for any youth ages 8-13. Kids will have a chance to try out different projects, learn something new, make a cute project to take home and just have fun with other kids!

From The Wire

+2
Futures File: Grain acres slashed
Agriculture

Futures File: Grain acres slashed

  • Walt and Alex Breitinger Futures File
  • 0

U.S. farmers are cutting back on corn and soybean acreage this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Prospective Plantings report.

New Barn Evaluation Key to Success
Agriculture

New Barn Evaluation Key to Success

  • Charlene M. Shupp Espenshade, Special Sections Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

A well-thought-out cow flow calculator accounts for the needed number of cows and heifers to bring the farm to full capacity and cover expansion costs.

Agriculture

USDA to conduct on-farm labor survey

  • 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its biannual agricultural labor survey during the second half of April.

Agriculture

Ag Futures: Trade wars: China strikes back

  • ALEX BREITINGER Paragon Investments
  • 0

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a slew of potential actions against China, including tariffs on $60 billion in Chinese imports. The White House is hoping to use these threats to bolster negotiations surrounding trade, U.S. businesses in China, and technology transfers.

+4
On-Notice Dairy Farms Ask Buyer for Time
Agriculture

On-Notice Dairy Farms Ask Buyer for Time

  • 0

Pennsylvania dairy farmers who will soon lose their milk production contracts rallied at the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center asking Dean Foods to keep them a few months longer to give them more time to look for a new market.